Rising Construction Activities To Drive The Maleic Anhydride Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Maleic anhydride is a colorless organic chemical compound, which is produced on a large scale in the industries mainly for the application of polymers and coatings. The demand for the product is increasing at a fast pace across the globe. As per the Statista, the global production capacity of maleic anhydride was around 3.2 million metric tons in 2018.
In the same year, the global export of maleic anhydride was valued more the USD 409 million, which was USD 340 million in 2017. In 2018, the world's top exporter for maleic anhydride was the U.S., China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Italy, contributing about 60% to the global exports.
Unsaturated Polyester Resins Dominating Application Segment
The unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) segment dominates the maleic anhydride market on account of its rising demand from the emerging countries such as India, South Korea, and China. Apart from this, increasing application of resins in various industries for its high-strength fiber-based properties bolsters the segment growth. Increasing demand for maleic anhydride in the construction of residential, commercial, and non-residential buildings in countries such as South Africa, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia drives the segment growth.
Key Players
Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)
Lanxess
Nippon Shokubai Co., LTD.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Polynt-Reichhold Group
Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., LTD.
Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co., LTD.
Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical
Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co., LTD. (GACIC)
Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co., LTD.
Maleic Anhydride Market: Segmentation
By Raw Material
Benzene
N-Butane
By Application
Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)
Butanediol (BDO)
Lubricant Additive
Copolymers
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
The Rest of Europe
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Africa
