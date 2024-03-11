Rising Construction Activities To Drive The Maleic Anhydride Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Maleic anhydride is a colorless organic chemical compound, which is produced on a large scale in the industries mainly for the application of polymers and coatings. The demand for the product is increasing at a fast pace across the globe. As per the Statista, the global production capacity of maleic anhydride was around 3.2 million metric tons in 2018.

In the same year, the global export of maleic anhydride was valued more the USD 409 million, which was USD 340 million in 2017. In 2018, the world's top exporter for maleic anhydride was the U.S., China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Italy, contributing about 60% to the global exports.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Dominating Application Segment

The unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) segment dominates the maleic anhydride market on account of its rising demand from the emerging countries such as India, South Korea, and China. Apart from this, increasing application of resins in various industries for its high-strength fiber-based properties bolsters the segment growth. Increasing demand for maleic anhydride in the construction of residential, commercial, and non-residential buildings in countries such as South Africa, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia drives the segment growth.



Key Players



Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

Lanxess

Nippon Shokubai Co., LTD.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Polynt-Reichhold Group

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., LTD.

Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co., LTD.

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co., LTD. (GACIC)

Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co., LTD.



Maleic Anhydride Market: Segmentation

By Raw Material



Benzene

N-Butane



By Application



Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

Butanediol (BDO)

Lubricant Additive

Copolymers



By Region



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

The Rest of Europe





Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean





The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East





Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa









" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



