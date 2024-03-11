Center Right Party Wins Portuguese Legislative Elections By Thin Margin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, March 11 (KUNA) -- Portuguese center right party, the Democratic Alliance, won legislative elections by thin margin against the left-leaning Socialist Party. Chief of Socialist Party Pedro Nuno Santos conceded defeat saying that his party will now lead the opposition.

The national TV reported this after 99 percent of the votes were accounted for last Sunday night.

The Democratic Alliance, led by Luis Montenegro, got 29.5 percent of the votes, taking up 79 seats in the 230-seat Parliament, while Santos' Socialist Party won 28.7 percent of the vote, taking 77 seats.

Parliamentary representation of far right Chega party multiplied as it went from 12 seats in 2022 to 48 this current elections, around 18.1 percent of total votes.

Final results are yet to be announced as votes of some 1.5 million Portuguese people abroad are yet to be accounted for.

This year's parliamentary elections marked historic growth with participation rate of 51.96 percent.

Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned last November amidst corruption allegations. (end)

