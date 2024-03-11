(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 March 2024 - The Functional Foods for Wellness Summit KL 2024 concluded successfully in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 7th. The summit received strong support from international organizations such as the International Probiotics Association (IPA), the Malaysia Dietary Supplement Association (MADSA), the Japan Health Business Media, the Health Food Supplement Association (HFSA), and the Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council(ENAC®). Over a hundred and fifty experts, industry association representatives, and corporate executives engaged in the health food industry from countries and regions including China, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, and Turkey actively participated in this international industry event.





More than twenty experts and scholars from organizations such as the International Probiotics Association, Health Food Supplement Association, Nestlé, Mengniu Dairy, DSM, and others provided in-depth insights on topics of industry-wide interest, including health food regulatory policies, product innovation and research and development, and market development trends. Keynote speeches on popular topics such as precision nutrition and gut microbiota also sparked enthusiastic discussions among attendees.



The summit was well received by the attendees. Mr. Nik Fahmi Mokhtar from Biotropics Malaysia said, "This is an excellent event. It's well organized, and the speakers and their presentations are very informative and relevant to us. We really enjoy it and look forward to future events like this."



To recognize outstanding achievements in the field of functional food, the organizing committee presented 16 trophies and certificates to 7 companies during the awards ceremony on the first evening of the summit.



Annual Ingredient Cardiovascular Health Award--Kaneka UbiquinolTM



The FFWS Annual Ingredient Cardiovascular Award recognises Kaneka Ubiquinol's significant contribution to supporting cardiovascular health with over 45 years of scientific research, 90+ studies and 80+ patents supporting its rigour, innovation and excellence in precision Japanese manufacturing quality in the quest to support optimal cardiovascular health for millions across the region.



Tsuyoshi Takakuwa, Head of Marketing and Sales at Kaneka, expressed his gratitude and excitement over the win: "We are deeply honoured to receive this distinguished award from FFWS. It is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based bioidentical Ubiquinol that supports cardiovascular health and overall wellbeing."



"The recognition by the FFWS judges fuels our passion to continue innovating and contributing to the health of individuals worldwide. We thank you all."



Kaneka Ubiquinol is scientifically proven to support mitochondrial function throughout each cell in the body for multiple functions including cardiovascular health and the maintenance of healthy cardiovascular function, supporting blood vessel health and healthy LDL cholesterol, amongst many other functions including fertility and energy production.



Annual Infant and Toddler Nutrition Innovation Award--Mengniu Ruibuen Enzhi Infant Formula

Annual Healthy Aging Nutrition Product Award--Mengniu Yourui Guli Formula

Annual Immune Function Product Award--Guanyiru Immunity-Enhancing Probiotic Yogurt

Annual Digestive Health Product Excellence Award--Yoyic

Annual Technological Innovation Pioneer Award--ShuHua AnTangJian Sugar Control Lactose-Free Milk

Annual Gut Health Product Award--CHANGYI100% Lactobacillus Drink

Annual Probiotic Product Award--AMBROSIAL AMX Living Probiotics Yogurt

Annual Ingredient for Weight Management Award--Citrus Extract

Annual Ingredient for Oral Beauty Award--Peptivator® Collagen Peptide

Annual Ingredient for Healthy Aging Award--Physta® Tongkat Ali Standardized Extract

Annual Ingredient for Cognitive Function Award--BioKesum® Standardized Persicaria Minor Leaf Extract

Annual Ingredient for Skincare & Beauty Trend Award--AVCO® Activated Virgin Coconut Oil

Annual Popular Product Flavor Award-->Your< Iron Syrup

Annual Product Form Innovation Award-->Your< Iron Forte Liquid Sticks

Annual Emerging Enterprise Growth Award--Vita Green Pharmaceutical (HK) Limited



After the event, the organizer, Lampten Information and Consulting, stated that they will confirm and announce the date and venue for the 2025 Functional Foods for Wellness Summit later this year.







