Printemps Doha Launches Exclusively And For First Time In Qatar Fashion Designer Tarun Tahiliani

Doha: Printemps Doha, the largest department store in the Middle East, unveiled fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani's latest capsule collection, available in store for one month only.

Famed for designing regal silhouettes imbuing intricate Indian aesthetic with couture-like designs, it is the first time that clients can discover and shop in Qatar the fashion designer's exquisite made-to-order Bridal & Eveningwear collections, exclusively at Printemps Doha.

Celebrated for combining traditional Indian textiles with modern, Western-influenced silhouette, Tahiliani's trademark – a glittering kind of opulence and richness – resonates with his selective clientele. Hailed the 'Karl Lagerfeld of India' by the late British fashion editor Isabella Blow, the skilled couturier has made a name for himself as one of India's first international fashion designers.

For almost three decades, Tarun Tahiliani has galvanized Indian fashion. His vision and its translation into garments have reintroduced India to her own rich sartorial history and legacy. Although Tahiliani produces several lines, including prêt-a-porter, diffusion, and accessories, he is most highly acclaimed for his couture bridal gowns and over the last two decades, his work has reached many celebrated places - New York, London, Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Karachi-and now Qatar, as well as people including celebrities, royalty, and style-setters.

Thierry Prevost, General Manager of Printemps Doha, commented:“Fashion shows should be about provoking a reaction, a feeling of excitement. When you watch a Tarun Tahiliani show, it stirs deep emotions, this is what fashion is about. When this exclusive opportunity to collaborate with Tarun came forward, I was very excited to share more about his story telling alongside his exquisite designs with our discerning clients, for the first time in Qatar”.

Tarun Tahiliani, added: " Every visit to Doha is an absolute joy, having explored its stunning museums and art scene on numerous occasions. The passion for beauty and exquisite taste in fashion displayed by Qatari women, whom I see at the top Indian weddings, truly is breathtaking. am delighted to bring our style statement and brand to Doha in collaboration with Printemps and to start exploring this as a pivotal style centre in the Middle East.”

For pre-order requests, please contact Printemps Doha at 3383 5808.