EMEA Account News In Brief (March 11, 2024)

AMSTERDAM - Smarts, the culture-focused PR and creative agency, has won the Lynk & Co account for PR and influencer marketing in the Netherlands and Belgium (pictured). The year-long retainer will see Smarts working from its recently-opened Amsterdam office, led by managing partner Leanne Scott and client partner Maja Volt. This follows other recent wins including the British Gas PR account and an engagement program for Booking.



LONDON - Bakery retailer Greggs has appointed That Lot, The Weber Shandwick Collective's creative social agency, after a competitive pitch. With Greggs experiencing significant growth in 2023, including 145 new shop openings and increased digital partnerships, sales rose by 19.6% to £1.8 billion. That Lot will support Greggs' brand and commercial objectives as retained social agency, focusing on expanding audience reach and fostering a community through social-first content and creator strategy.



LONDON - Splendid Communications has become mobile network Giffgaff's consumer PR partner after a competitive pitch. Splendid will work with the in-house team to enhance the B-Corp company's 'Up to Good' brand positioning. The team's remit covers creative campaigns, press office management, crisis communications and stakeholder engagement, focusing on building brand fame and cut-through in a competitive market.



LONDON - Versuni, owner of the Philips domestic appliance business, has appointed

Smoking Gun

on a retained basis. The six-figure account covers an integrated communications brief for Philips small domestic appliances, covering campaigns, press office, influencer and social media marketing. The scope covers appliances across areas including coffee, garment care, kitchen and air care. Versuni also works with Tin Man and Hill & Knowlton.



LONDON - Technology PR agency Wildfire has been appointed as UK PR agency for cloud software specialist Epicor after a competitive pitch. Wildfire's remit is to elevate Epicor's storytelling to fuel brand awareness among UK businesses and position Epicor as a partner of choice for industries, including manufacturing, distribution and automotive. Wildfire previously had a contract with Epicor from 2020 to 2021, before Ogilvy was appointed for global PR support.



LONDON - Heineken UK has appointed Fleet Street as its retained trade PR and communications partner to bolster the brewing group's market leadership in the UK beer and cider sectors, with Fleet Street supporting trade communications for off and on-trade channels. The agency will work across the brand portfolio, including Birra Moretti, Foster's, and Strongbow, emphasising innovation in areas such as low- and no-alcohol beverages, sustainability and community engagement, as well as support for Heineken UK's pub company, Star Pubs & Bars.



CARDIFF - Strategic communications agency Folk has been retained by fintech software provider Lenvi, after initially handling the brand's launch. The agency has a brief to build Lenvi's profile in the lending space and support its ESG agenda. Lenvi, which formed earlier this year through the merger of three fintech businesses, specialises in lending software across sectors, with clients including Santander, Barclays, insurance company Admiral and others in the public sector.



LONDON - Travel, aviation, and mobility PR specialist 8020 Communications is working with Ionian Weddings to promote its destination wedding offering. Established in 2007, Ionian Weddings arranges more than 250 weddings a year in venues across Italy, Santorini, Crete, Cyprus, Portugal, and Croatia. 8020's campaign highlights Ionian Weddings' expertise and locations, including a Tuscan vineyard and a windmill in Santorini.



SUFFOLK, UK - PR agency Pier has partnered with food waste charity Still Good Food for its first long-term collaboration. Still Good Food rescues surplus food directly from farms, redistributing it through shops in Suffolk, which operate on a 'pay as you feel' basis to help those facing food poverty. Pier is supporting the charity with donations, fundraising, and pro-bono work throughout 2024.



LONDON - Mexican snack brand Takis has selected food and drink specialist agency Wild Card to lead communications as it expands to the UK market. The team will run a trade and Gen Z-focused TikTok campaign to drive awareness and build a UK community for the rolled corn tortilla chip snack.



LONDON - Confectioner The Serious Sweets Company has appointed

Boldspace as its social agency partner for gourmet marshmallow business, Mallow & Marsh. This follows Boldspace being previously appointed to manage Mallow & Marsh's brand refresh. Boldspace has been appointed to creatively develop and execute all Mallow & Marsh's social activity across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, including recipes, brand-building content and creative posts. The agency also works with food and drink brands including TGI Fridays and Greek brand Dodoni.



LONDON - Strategic and creative communication consultancy Blurred has been appointed by the UK's largest pension scheme, Nest, to help develop and bring to life its purpose, with an emphasis on employee engagement. Blurred will be working with a cross-disciplinary team covering corporate affairs, internal and external communications and organisational transformation, as well as collaborating with charity Blueprint For A Better Business. Blurred will predominantly work into Zoe Alexander, Nest's director of strategy and corporate affairs, and transformation director Camilla Egginton.



LONDON - Georgian wine brand, Tbilvino, has appointed Clarion Communications to raise awareness with trade and consumer audiences in the UK after a competitive pitch. The WPP-owned agency has been tasked with delivering an integrated communications campaign that highlights Tbilvino, Georgian wine, and the winemaking region of Kakheti. The win adds to Clarion's growing wines division, which also includes Aldi, Champagne Lanson and Portuguese wine company Vicente Faria.



LONDON - Brands2Life is working with UK biotech company CellVoyant to launch its brand. CellVoyant is focused on accelerating the development of cell therapies with AI, with the potential to revolutionise treatments for diseases such as cancer, diabetes and age-related macular degeneration. The agency will launch CellVoyant's seed funding drive, before running an ongoing thought leadership and executive profiling programme across earned media, owned channels and events, to position its spokespeople as experts in the development of cell therapies.

