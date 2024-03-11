President Of Latvia Responds To Pope's Statement: We Cannot Capitulate To Evil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commenting on Pope Francis' controversial statement on negotiations in the Russian war against Ukraine, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that it is not allowed to capitulate to evil.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“One must not capitulate in face of evil, one must fight it and defeat it, so that the evil raises the white flag and capitulates”, he wrote.

As reported, in an interview with the Swiss broadcaster RSI, the Pope called for negotiations in the Russian war against Ukraine, noting that "the one who has the courage to raise the white flag will be stronger."

Canada,pledge to support Ukraine's defense capability

Commenting on Pope Francis' words about seeking peace for Ukraine, Vatican press secretary Father Matteo Bruni said that negotiations are never a capitulation.