Arab Parliament Union Welcomes UN Decision On Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 10 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliamentary Union welcomed on Sunday the adoption by the UN Security Council of a resolution by majority of members calling for a ceasefire in Sudan during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Union considered that this decision is "correct in its form, content and timing," appreciating all Arab, regional and international efforts aimed at stopping the bloodshed in Sudan.

The statement added that as much as they appreciates this decision, they expresses dissatisfaction and denunciation "at the failure to issue a similar decision regarding stopping the genocidal war and the brutal Zionist massacres against defenseless civilians throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip."

Two days ago, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution submitted by the United Kingdom calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan during the holy month of Ramadan and for all parties to the conflict to seek a sustainable solution through dialogue. (end)

