EMEA Industry News In Brief (March 11, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS - Ogilvy Paris has teamed up with market research firm CivicSync to develop BrAInjuice, an AI-powered tool for brands. BrAInjuice enables fast, cost-effective, accurate insights by allowing Ogilvy's strategists to observe behaviour. The collaboration adds a data and insights layer to Ogilvy's AI Center of Excellence. BrAInjuice uses AI to simulate focus groups and deploy surveys, gathering real-time behavioural data from thousands of individuals.



MANCHESTER, UK - Former PR Agency One associate director Gemma Eccleston has launched her own agency, Hendrix Rose PR, in Manchester. The agency specialises in providing accessible, senior-level PR support to start-ups and SMEs, with services including digital PR, social media management, and event support for B2B and B2C clients.



DÜSSELDORF - Cognito has acquired a majority stake in its German arm, Cognito DACH, after a minority acquisition in January 2023. The move accelerates Cognito's growth strategy and strengthens its German operations, leveraging Dusseldorf's location in the Rhine-Ruhr region, Europe's second-largest urban area. Richard Neve, co-founder of Cognito's Dutch arm, becomes interim managing director of the office, leading the search for a permanent replacement.



LONDON - Golin has announced a strategic partnership with Cyabra, a counter-disinformation platform, to help clients to safeguard brand reputation, sales and trust against the rise of misinformation and online bots. The collaboration enables detection of malicious actors and social media bots to inform crisis communication strategies. Cyabra's AI technology identifies threats and provides real-time alerts.



LONDON - Hanover has expanded its sports communications work with the launch of a dedicated division, Hanover Sport. The offer, which includes brand storytelling, corporate communications, fan engagement, and sponsorship activation, aims to helps brands and organisations navigate the sports business, from fan ecosystems to decision-makers. Rebecca Hargreaves (pictured), formerly director of Hanover's consumer arm, The Playbook, becomes director of Hanover Sport, bringing more than 15 years' experience in sports brand management.



LONDON - Brands2Life has extended its charity partnership with Family Action's HeadStart initiative, supporting 100 additional disadvantaged young people into the workforce. HeadStart focuses on enhancing employability skills for disadvantaged youth, addressing challenges such as poverty and lack of training. Brands2Life conducts workshops, industry sessions, and provides paid work experience to aid young people in securing employment. The partnership also involves pro bono campaigns and fundraising efforts.



LONDON - The Chartered Institute for Public Relations (CIPR) and Chalkstream have released the PR Population Report , analysing Census 2021 data for England and Wales. It challenges prior estimates, revealing 63,563 PR practitioners in the UK, fewer than previous surveys suggested. The report looks at demographic breakdowns by gender, ethnicity, and nationality, and found that 60% of PR practitioners are women, but only 46% of directors are women, while 87% of practitioners and 90% of directors are white.

