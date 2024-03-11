2 Afghan Citizens Shot Dead In Pakistan's Karachi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Two Afghan brothers were shot dead in Karachi, Pakistan, in what police believe was a deliberate attack. According to police reports, Jamal Deen and Hayatullah were ruthlessly gunned down while inspecting a vehicle for a family celebration.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi shed light on the incident, revealing that the brothers, residing in Sohrab Goth, were ambushed by unknown assailants in the bustling streets of Karachi. The brutal nature of the attack has left authorities grappling for answers.

Contrary to a mere robbery, investigators are inclined to believe that the perpetrators had a specific target in mind, ruling out financial motives. Initial findings suggest that the assailants, who arrived on a motorbike, had been tailing the victims, indicating a premeditated assault.

Eyewitness testimonies further compounded the mystery, as some claimed the attackers were also of Afghan descent. This revelation has stirred concerns within both the Afghan and Pakistani communities, heightening tensions and prompting fears of reprisal attacks.

Amidst the anguish and uncertainty surrounding the tragic deaths, suspicions of personal vendettas have surfaced as a plausible motive. However, the complexities of the case demand a thorough investigation to unearth the truth behind this heinous crime.

Beyond the immediate ramifications of this incident, the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan casts a grim shadow over the nation. With thousands seeking asylum from the turmoil in Afghanistan, many find themselves vulnerable to violence and discrimination, struggling to carve out a semblance of normalcy in their adopted homeland.

Furthermore, for those who dare to return to Afghanistan, the challenges are equally daunting. The uncertain security landscape, coupled with economic instability, paints a bleak picture for returnees seeking to rebuild their lives amidst the chaos and uncertainty plaguing their war-torn homeland.

