KRCS Distributes Food Packages For Hundreds Of Displaced Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, March 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) distributed on Sunday food packages for hundreds of displaced Palestinians in the City of Rafah, South of the Gaza Strip on the occasion of the approaching of Ramadan.

KRCS started the distribution process in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which helped brief the Kuwaiti institute about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians living in tents and in dire humanitarian conditions due to the continuation of the Israeli occupation aggression for the sixth month in a row.

Head of the KRCS Operations Sector and the Kuwaiti medical team Dr. Musaad Al-Enezi told KUNA that this campaign comes upon the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his keenness on humanity and Philanthropy.

Al-Enizi said that the campaign coincides with the approaching holy month of Ramadan, and the distributed food packages include basic nutritional supplies and flour.

He pointed out that the Kuwaiti team is divided into three groups, one team performing medical operations in Gaza's European Hospital, one in Kuwait Specialized Hospital, and one relief team in the camps area.

He expressed his hopes in increasing the amount of aid and relief campaigns in coordination with the concerned parties to help ease the "difficult situation" of the displaced Palestinians.

Hundreds of displaced Palestinians expressed appreciation to Kuwait's leadership, government and people for constantly sending aid and relief since the October 7 war on Gaza.

On Saturday, a medical team from Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) had entered Gaza and performed some critical surgeries for Palestinians injured at a number of hospitals in the Gaza Strip. (end)

