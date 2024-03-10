Afghanistan expands trade relations through Iranian ports

(MENAFN) According to Abdul Salam Javad Akhundzadeh, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Trade under the caretaker government, Afghanistan is actively seeking to broaden its trade relations with various nations by utilizing the Iranian ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas. In an interview with an Iranian news agency published on Sunday, Akhundzadeh emphasized Afghanistan's strategic intent to leverage these ports to facilitate its trade endeavors.



Highlighting the significance of trade between Afghanistan and Iran, Akhundzadeh disclosed that last year, the trade volume between the two countries surpassed USD1.73 billion. Specifically, he noted that Afghanistan's imports from Iran during the same period exceeded USD1.7 billion, underscoring the substantial bilateral trade flow between the two nations.



Akhundzadeh further detailed that Afghanistan's exports to the Islamic Republic amounted to USD29 million within the mentioned timeframe, indicating the country's participation in cross-border trade activities.



In light of these developments, Afghanistan is formulating plans to enhance its trade operations primarily through Bandar Abbas, situated in Iran's Hormuzgan province, and Chabahar, located in the southeastern region of Iran. Both ports are pivotal gateways for Afghanistan to expand its commercial activities with neighboring countries and beyond. With these strategic objectives in mind, Afghanistan aims to leverage its geographical proximity to Iran and optimize the logistical capabilities offered by Chabahar and Bandar Abbas to facilitate smoother trade interactions and foster economic growth.

