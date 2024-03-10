Health Minister Stress Importance Of Joint Work To Enhance Food Safety In GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar yesterday hosted the eighth meeting of ministers concerned with food safety in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was chaired by Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Al Kuwari showcased the important achievements of the Ministerial Committee concerned with Gulf Food Safety, explaining the importance of joint work to ensure the enhancement of food safety in the GCC countries in accordance with the best international standards, to meet the aspirations of the Gulf citizens.

Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the GCC countries, give great attention to the food sector, its safety and quality, Dr. Al Kuwari said, explaining that the GCC countries have worked to develop, enhance and integrate strict procedures and standards to ensure the safety of food products in terms of monitoring and examining them, assessing potential risks and taking the necessary preventive measures, in addition to exchanging information and experiences.

She explained that food safety is one of the pillars of public health, an essential tool for sustainable development, and a strategic goal to achieve food security requirements. The risks associated with food are diverse, and cross borders, which increases the challenge for regulatory authorities, and requires them to follow a modern, advanced, and renewed approach to ensure food safety. She said Qatar made a remarkable achievement by hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, as these massive events were free from any food-related incidents. GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs, H E Khalid bin Ali bin Salem Al Sunaidi said volume of trade in agricultural and fishery products among the GCC countries exceeded USD $40bn in 2022.