Third Day Concludes Passage To India Cultural Extravaganza At MIA Park

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Cultural Centre and the Embassy of India, in collaboration with Qatar Museum and Museum of Islamic Art, concluded the third and final day of their three-day cultural extravaganza, Passage to India 2024, on March 9, 2024.

ICC hosted this event to celebrate the rich Indian culture, tradition, and unity in diversity. The celebration also marked 50 years of diplomatic relationship between Qatar and India.

Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Vipul, officials of the Embassy of India, the managing committee members of all apex bodies, and Indian community leaders welcomed the dignitaries.

ICC's President A.P. Manikantan thanked the audience as they enjoyed the cultural performances, Indian cuisines, Indian handicrafts, and other artifacts by attending this event for 3 days.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India Sandeep Kumar spoke about the importance of such events and also felicitated the Ministry officials and ICC's sponsors.

First Secretaries Sachin Dinkar Shankpal and Dr. Vaibhav Tandale were also present on this occasion.

The event included a series of wonderful cultural performances, including a live sketch by famous Indian painter Vilas Nayak, group Garba, and many others. MOI also demonstrated the dog show on this occasion.

The highlight was a live performance by Qawwali singers who had traveled from India. The event was attended by a large number of Indian community members, Qatari nationals and expatriates belonging to other nationalities.

ICC's Secretary Abraham Joseph conveyed Vote of Thanks. ICC's Vice President Subramanya Hebbagelu, General Secretary Mohan Kumar and other managing committee members were also present.