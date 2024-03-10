'Qatar Attaches Special Importance To Empowering Women, Promoting Their Rights'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi affirmed that the State of Qatar, under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attaches special importance to empowering Qatari women and enhancing all their political, economic, and social rights.

This statement was made in his speech during the Gulf Women's Celebration, hosted by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He appreciated the efforts of the GCC countries in granting women all their rights, achieving social justice, and eliminating all forms of discrimination against women.

He noted that the GCC council's celebration of Gulf Women's Day, coinciding with International Women's Day, reflects the high status of Gulf women in their societies, supports their capabilities, and honors the distinctive role women play in various fields and responsibilities, which they fulfill with high skill and efficiency.