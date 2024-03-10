Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secures victory in Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

(MENAFN) Max Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, emerged victorious in Saturday's Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, further solidifying his position as the defending three-time champion and extending his lead in the individual standings after clinching victory in the first two races of the 2024 season.



Verstappen displayed dominance throughout the 50-lap race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, crossing the checkered flag first with a remarkable time of one hour, 20 minutes, and 43.273 seconds. This triumph followed his earlier win in the season opener on March 2 in Bahrain.



His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez of Mexico, secured the second position in the Jeddah race, trailing Verstappen by 13.643 seconds. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc from Monaco claimed the third spot on the podium.



In a notable debut performance, Ferrari's 18-year-old racer Oliver Bearman finished the race in seventh place, earning crucial points for his team. Bearman substituted for the experienced Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, who was sidelined due to appendicitis and subsequently underwent surgery, as confirmed by his team.



Looking ahead, the Formula 1 circuit will now journey to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix scheduled for March 24, which marks the third round of the highly anticipated 2024 season.

