Poland declines requests to transfer troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Poland has declared that it will not be deploying troops to Ukraine, clarifying its stance on military involvement in the conflict. Polish Defense Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that while the Polish Army will not be stationed in Ukraine, the country remains committed to supporting Kiev through alternative means.



Speaking to broadcaster TVN24, the minister addressed the possibility of NATO sending troops to Ukraine. Although he refrained from speaking on behalf of the entire NATO alliance, Kosiniak-Kamysz stated unequivocally that Polish troops would not be part of any deployment to Ukraine. Instead, he emphasized Poland's ongoing commitment to aiding Ukraine through various channels.



The defense minister outlined Poland's continued assistance to Ukraine, which includes providing military equipment donations and participating in joint initiatives with NATO. Poland, in collaboration with Germany, leads a coalition focused on supplying tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine. Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted the multifaceted support, including intelligence sharing and training for Ukrainian forces.



Despite the absence of troop deployment, Poland considers its unwavering support for Ukraine as an investment in its own security. The minister stressed that these initiatives are crucial for ensuring Poland's safety and acknowledged the strategic importance of aiding the Ukrainian army.



This article explores Poland's decision not to send troops to Ukraine, delving into the alternative avenues through which the country continues to support Kiev. It also examines the evolving dynamics between Poland and Ukraine, considering internal economic challenges and local protests impacting the bilateral relationship.





MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957344