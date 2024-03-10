In Luhansk Region, Enemy Hit Bilohorivka And Serebrianskyi Forest With Airstrikes Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Luhansk region, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on Bilohorivka and Serebrianskyi Forest over the past day.
The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"The occupiers carried out airstrikes on Bilohorivka and Serebrianskyi forest. The day was calmer in the Kupiansk direction," wrote the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.
According to him, on Saturday, the Russians tried to advance south of Nevske - in the area of Terny. Ukrainian troops are holding back all enemy attack attempts there. Nevske itself came under artillery fire.
As reported earlier, the Special Operations Forces destroyed the Zoopark-1 radar station in the Lyman direction.
