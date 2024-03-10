Two Azerbaijani Boxers Reach Finals Of World Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two Azerbaijani boxers reached the finals of the Pearl of the
Adriatic international tournament, which is a traditional World Cup
among young people in Budva, Montenegro, Azernews reports.
Bilalhabashi Nazarov (48 kg) and Zidan Khumbatov (51 kg)
successfully passed the semi-final barrier.
Nazarov (48 kg) defeated Cuban Manuel Sober Ruiz with a score of
5:0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27). He will fight Tamta
Briyesh (India) in the final.
Humbatov was stronger than Juji Ruban from India. The boxer, who
was stronger than his opponent in all 3 rounds, won 5:0 (30:27,
30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). He will face Arseniy Jiltsov (Russia)
for the gold medal.
