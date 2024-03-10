               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Azerbaijani Boxers Reach Finals Of World Cup


3/10/2024 5:10:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two Azerbaijani boxers reached the finals of the Pearl of the Adriatic international tournament, which is a traditional World Cup among young people in Budva, Montenegro, Azernews reports.

Bilalhabashi Nazarov (48 kg) and Zidan Khumbatov (51 kg) successfully passed the semi-final barrier.

Nazarov (48 kg) defeated Cuban Manuel Sober Ruiz with a score of 5:0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27). He will fight Tamta Briyesh (India) in the final.

Humbatov was stronger than Juji Ruban from India. The boxer, who was stronger than his opponent in all 3 rounds, won 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). He will face Arseniy Jiltsov (Russia) for the gold medal.

