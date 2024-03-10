Dubai WoodShow Day 2: Deals Worth Millions, B2B Success, and Expert Insights

(MENAFN- Strategic) Dubai, UAE, 6 March 2024: Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Dubai WoodShow), the leading platform for wood and woodworking machinery specialists in the Middle East and North Africa, continued its remarkable journey with yet another day of insightful discussions and networking opportunities on March 6.

The exhibition at the Dubai WoodShow witnessed an impressive turnout on day 2, featuring 682 exhibitors hailing from 52 countries, with 10 country pavilions adding to the international diversity of offerings. This dynamic platform attracted a large number of visitors eager to explore the latest innovations in the wood and woodworking machinery industry.

Beyond merely showcasing products, the exhibition facilitated numerous B2B meetings, fostering valuable partnerships and collaborations for exhibitors. Attendees seized the opportunity not only for networking but also for engaging in fruitful discussions, knowledge exchange, and exploring new avenues for business growth.



ZAVDOZ, Andar Sign SAR 18.5 million Landmark Deal

At the Dubai WoodShow Day 2, a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was ceremoniously signed by Kuznetsov Viktor Pavlovich, the esteemed Company Founder of Zavdoz General Wood representing ZAVDOZ Group of Companies, and Othman Alotaibi from Andar Development. This pivotal deal marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two esteemed entities, solidifying their commitment to establishing representation offices for selling wooden houses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries. With a contract value equivalent to approximately SAR 18.5 million, this strategic deal aims to introduce elite wooden houses made of glued laminated timber to residents in the Gulf region.

ZAVDOZ Group of Companies, under the leadership of Kuznetsov Viktor Pavlovich, brings its renowned expertise in wooden construction technology to the collaboration. With multiple factories, forest plots, and an architectural bureau under its purview, ZAVDOZ is well-positioned to cater to the evolving needs of the market. Meanwhile, Othman Alotaibi, representing Andar Development, brings a wealth of experience in real estate ventures, further amplifying the potential of this deal. With its base in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Andar Development's involvement in the venture underscores a remarkable shift towards offering innovative and sustainable housing solutions tailored for hot climates in the Gulf region.



Dubai WoodShow Conference Highlights

Day 2 of the Dubai WoodShow Conference saw industry professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, and experts from around the world convene at the Dubai World Trade Centre to delve into key topics shaping the wood and woodworking machinery industry.

The day kicked off with a warm welcome from the organizers, followed by a recap of the highlights from Day 1, which included engaging panel discussions, informative presentations, and invaluable networking sessions.

The morning session commenced with a series of panel discussions addressing regional market outlooks and industry trends. The first panel discussion focused on the outlook of the timber market in North Africa, featuring esteemed panelists Ahmed Ibrahim from United Group, Mustafa Dehimi from Sarl Hadjadj Bois Et Dérivés, and Abdelhamid Saouri from Manorbois.

Second panel delved into sawmilling and the timber market in Central Europe, with insights shared by industry experts Franz Kropfreiter from DABG and Leonard Scherer from Pfeifer Timber GmbH.

Following these insightful discussions, attention turned towards the outlook of the timber market in India in the third panel discussion, led by Ayush Gupta from Shree AK Impex.

The afternoon session continued with a focus on supply-chain risk management and customer service automation in the fourth panel discussion, highlighting strategies to navigate challenges and optimize operations in the industry.

In addition to the panel discussions, attendees had the opportunity to explore the latest innovations and products in wood and woodworking machinery sector showcased by exhibitors at the Dubai WoodShow Exhibition, providing a comprehensive showcase of industry offerings under one roof.

Commenting on the success of Day 2, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of Dubai WoodShow, stated, "We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response and active participation from industry professionals and experts on Day 2 of the Dubai WoodShow. The insightful discussions and networking opportunities have further reinforced the position of Dubai WoodShow as the premier destination for knowledge exchange, networking and B2B meetings in the wood and woodworking machinery industry in the region."

Day 3 of the Dubai WoodShow promises to be equally engaging, with a lineup of sessions focusing on emerging trends, sustainable practices, and future outlooks for the industry.





MENAFN10032024005443012075ID1107956952