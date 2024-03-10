ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI Celebrates The Blessed Month of Ramadan at Dubai Mall

(MENAFN- mslgroup) ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI is offering its visitors a unique way to celebrate the Blessed Ramadan with their families, bringing a new experience during Ramadan, starting Sunday March 10th.

ARTE TEA BAR, a sweet table immersed with media art, will offer guests a specially curated and caffeine free ‘Iced Date Milkshake’ alongside the new temporary artwork ‘PLUM BLOSSOM’, inspired from the crescent moon, a symbol of the Ramadan calendar.

In ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI, Dubai visitors and residents will have the opportunity to embark on an extraordinary journey through the enchanting 'ETERNAL NATURE' exhibition. This immersive experience will tantalize all the senses as visitors explore the 14 meticulously curated zones, each showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty and elemental power of nature.

The immersive digital art venue produced by the internationally acclaimed Korean digital design company d’strict had opened its doors in Dubai Mall in February 2024 and is conveniently located opposite Galeries Lafayette on the second floor of Dubai Mall, making it easily accessible for visitors exploring the mall.

ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI

Price: Starts at 109 AED for adults (Early Bird and Twilight slots)

Location: Dubai Mall, 2nd Floor, opposite Galeries Lafayette

Dates: starting March 10th until the end of Ramadan

Opening Hours during Ramadan: from 10am to 12am during weekdays and from 10am to 1am on the weekends





