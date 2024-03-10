Ukrainian, U.S. Officials Discuss Cooperation In Fight Against Corruption

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, while on a working trip to Washington, has held a series of meetings during which he discussed cooperation in the fight against corruption and organized crime and holding Russia accountable for committing international crimes.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, Kostin met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, U.S. Ambassador-At-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack and Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd Robinson.

"[The sides] discussed the strengthening of anti-corruption initiatives in Ukraine and the fight against illegal drug trafficking and other types of organized crime, as well as cooperation in the investigation of war crimes," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to Kostin, "our common goal is the inevitability of fair punishment for criminals, regardless of their wealth or positions."

"Andriy Kostin discussed with Uzra Zeya and Andriy Kostin new areas of cooperation within the Atrocity Crimes Advisory (ACA) Group for the implementation of the best global practices in the investigation process and ensuring the responsibility of the aggressor for the crimes committed," the post reads.

At the meetings, Kostin expressed gratitude for comprehensive support and strategic consultations that ACA experts provide to Ukrainian prosecutors working with Russian war crimes.

Ukraine, U.S. top prosecutors discuss common priorities

During the meeting with Robinson, Kostin noted that the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is a reliable long-term partner in the fight against organized crime and the implementation of complex reforms of the law enforcement system and the prosecutor's office.

"Bringing Russia to justice for committed international crimes and fighting corruption remain our top priorities. I am deeply grateful to the Bureau for its support and assistance in implementing new technological solutions and best practices, which are critical to our successful work," Kostin said.

Photo credit: Prosecutor General's Office / Facebook