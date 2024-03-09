Process Of Appointing Zaluzhnyi As Ambassador To UK Launched - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Sybiha said that the procedures for processing the necessary documents for the appointment of Valerii Zaluzhnyi to the post of ambassador to the United Kingdom have now begun.

He said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"We have now begun the procedures for processing the necessary documents related to the appointment of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has submitted a proposal to this effect. It was supported and approved by the President of Ukraine," Andrii Sybiha said.

He said, "According to diplomatic practice, certain other procedures must take place after the candidate is approved, and after that, the formal end of this story is a presidential decree on the appointment of the candidate as ambassador, which will take place after the British side receives the agriman."

As reported, on Thursday, March 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the candidacy of former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the advantage of former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK would be his military background.