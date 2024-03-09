EU Working To Ensure Broad Support For Ukraine's Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union will continue its global efforts to ensure the widest possible international support for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, the key principles and goals of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and the holding of a global Peace Summit.

That's according to Stavros Lambrinidis, EU's Permanent Representative to the UN, who spoke at the UN Security Council Friday after reciting the statement on behalf of the EU and a number of states that have joined it.

He recalled that Russia will soon hold elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, actually starting them in some areas on February 25, with voting by mail.

"Russia has no legitimate basis for any such action on the territory of Ukraine," he emphasized.

According to Lambrinidis, the European Union reiterates its support for the work of the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants for the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces' long-range aviation Sergei Kobylash and Black Sea fleet commander Viktor Sokolov for alleged war crimes of directing attacks against civilian objects and civilians. Earlier, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova for the forcible removal of Ukrainian children.

Talking about the missile attack on Odesa during the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on March 6, the EU ambassador, who had been a Greek politician until recently, recalled the Russian strikes targeting Kyiv on the day UN Secretary General António Guterres visited the Ukrainian capital in April 2022, as well as under during the stay of the delegation of African leaders in June 2023.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, the UN Security Council discussed the shelling of Odesa by Russian invasion forces, as well as considered war-related humanitarian issues.