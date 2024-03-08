Hamas Demands Ceasefire, Israeli Withdrawal As Prerequisites For Prisoner Exchange Deal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 9 (NNN-WAFA) – The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement yesterday that, a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza are essential conditions for any prisoner exchange agreement.

The Brigades' spokesperson, Abu Ubaydah, emphasised in the statement that, there would be no compromise on these demands.

Ubaydah accused the Israeli regime of“deceit” in the negotiation process, which he described as marked by“confusion and bewilderment.”

Ubaydah also highlighted the plight of Gaza's residents, particularly children suffering from malnutrition, adding that, the hostages taken by Hamas are also affected by the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“Some of them are suffering from illness due to lack of food and medicine,” he said.

On Thursday, Hamas announced that its delegation had left Cairo, to consult with the movement's leadership on ceasefire negotiations, reaffirming its commitment to negotiations aimed at ending hostilities, assisting displaced individuals, and providing humanitarian aid to Gaza's residents.

Talks have been ongoing in Egypt, with representatives from Qatar, the United States, and Hamas, aiming to establish a ceasefire in Gaza before Ramadan, which begins around March 11 this year.– NNN-WAFA