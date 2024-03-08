               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine, Türkiye Sign Agreement To Facilitate Joint Trade


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Türkiye have signed a joint agreement that simplifies trade between the two countries and removes barriers to business.

According to Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine told this to journalists following a bilateral meeting with Türkiye's President.

"We are ready to jointly address all issues of economic cooperation, including recovery and the promotion of bilateral agreements necessary for our peoples. Today we have signed an agreement that facilitate trade between Ukraine and Türkiye and removes obstacles to business," Zelensky said.

In addition, he said, a number of important documents were signed at the level of the defense ministries.

"Ukraine and Türkiye together strengthen each other and our entire region," the President added.

