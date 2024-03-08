Karzai Calls For Reopening Schools And Universities For Girls On March 8Th

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, in a message on the occasion of March 8th, International Women's Day, congratulated Afghan women and urged the Taliban government to reopen the gates of schools and universities to girls.

Former Afghan President, on Friday, stated in a message on the occasion of March 8th:“Once again... on the eve of the new academic year, I urge the interim Islamic government to open the doors of schools and universities to girls across the country to pave the way for the advancement and prosperity of the nation.”

Mr. Karzai emphasized that the future of Afghanistan lies in the cohesion and meaningful participation of women and men of this land.

He also stated that achieving progress, development, and liberation from dependency requires serious attention to education and job opportunities for women and providing the groundwork for the growth and flourishing of the brilliant talents of the country's girls.

Mr. Karzai said that International Women's Day is an occasion to commemorate women's activities for peace, and cohesion, and honor their achievements in all aspects of life.

The former President recalled that the constructive role of women in the prosperity of society and the upbringing of the new generation has made women's education and expertise a public and vital necessity.

He believes that Afghan women have had a significant presence in all transformations and arenas, especially in independence struggles, standing shoulder to shoulder with men and solidifying their role and position as responsible members of society.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, the former Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, congratulated Afghan women on the occasion of March 8th in a message.

Mr. Abdullah has expressed his wish for a day when Afghan women can fulfill their historic role in the prosperity of the country by fully exercising their Islamic, human, and natural rights.

The former Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation added that Afghan mothers and women have borne the brunt over the past four decades, and both Afghan women and men have a role in the progress and advancement of the country.

