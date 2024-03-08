Empowering Women And Fostering Economic Independence: Saima Mehboob's Inspiring Journey

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Saima Mehboob, a resident of Hashtangri in Peshawar, has not only carved out a successful life for herself but has also become a beacon of employment and empowerment for numerous women.

Formerly a media coordinator in a government organization, she transitioned her career in 2022, founding a soap and herbal products factory on Dalazak Road, Peshawar, aimed at economically uplifting women in Charsadda.

With a vision to make a tangible impact, Saima established her factory in November 2022, employing 6 to 7 women who were previously economically disadvantaged.

In an interview with TNN, she shared her journey, tracing back to her involvement with People for Humanity during the floods, where she witnessed the organization building homes and empowering women in Charsadda.

Inspired by this experience, Saima decided to leverage her skills and resources more effectively by starting her venture. Initially facing financial constraints, her family's support, along with assistance from Sara Saeed, residing in Michigan, USA, played a pivotal role in overcoming the challenges. Sara Saeed, an accomplished economist, provided crucial support in procuring machinery for the factory.

With an initial investment of 8 to 10 lakh rupees, Saima's business has expanded, offering employment opportunities to local women. The factory's products are now exported to Michigan, USA, gaining popularity. Recognizing her dedication, Saima has been nominated for prestigious awards in Sri Lanka and Michigan, USA. Armed with a Master's in Political Science from Peshawar University, she sees her journey as a testament to the capabilities of women.

On International Women's Day, Saima emphasizes that there is no task beyond the capabilities of women. Stressing the pivotal role of women in a country's development, she encourages women to support each other, especially those facing challenges. Saima envisions a future where more women step into various spheres of life, contributing to the strength, prosperity, and development of the nation.