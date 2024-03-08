Zelensky Inspects Hetman Ivan Mazepa Corvette Being Built For Ukraine In Türkiye

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his working visit to the Republic of Türkiye, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited shipyards where corvettes for the Ukrainian Naval Forces are being built in accordance with the Strategy for the Development of the Naval Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces until 2036.

According to the president's press service , the Head of State inspected the readiness level and equipment of the Ivan Mazepa corvette, its technical characteristics, and capabilities. This anti-submarine corvette of the Ada class is intended to become the future flagship of the Ukrainian Navy.

On board the ship, the President met and spoke to the Ukrainian Navy personnel undergoing training how to operate and maintain the vessel's systems. Volodymyr Zelensky thanked them for their service.

President Zelensky also thanked Türkiye's President and all Turkish and Ukrainian defense companies for their partnership and for working together to bring peace closer and make it a lasting one.

Construction of the Ivan Mazepa corvette began in April 2021. In September 2023, a solemn keel-laying ceremony took place. It was planned that the corvette would be transferred to Ukraine in 2022, and by 2024, it would have entered service with the Ukrainian Navy.

However, due to the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, the transfer of the corvette was postponed.



.