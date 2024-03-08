Sharjah To Release 484 Inmates This Ramadan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 3:41 PM
Some 484 inmates in Sharjah will be released this Ramadan, thanks to a pardon by the emirate's Ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.
These prisoners were granted the clemency after meeting certain conditions, including good conduct.
Maj-Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Sheikh Dr Sultan for the gesture and expressed hope that it can help the prisoners lead a good, productive life.
The move, he added, was also meant to bring happiness to the convicts' families during the holy month.
Sharjah was the third to announce a pardon for this Ramadan. Earlier today, Ajman also orders the release of 314 inmate . The President Sheikh Mohamed also pardoned 735 prisoner .
