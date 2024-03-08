Geovax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX) , is a clinical-stage biotech company committed to developing safe and effective vaccines and immunotherapies against cancers and infectious diseases.

The company's lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy,

Gedeptin(R) , recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax's lead infectious disease candidate is

GEO-CM04S1 , a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

