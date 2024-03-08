More Leaders Will Quit Congress With Rahul Gandhi At The Helm: Mos Muraleedharan

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, said on Friday that with Rahul Gandhi at the helm of the Congress, more leaders will quit the grand old party.

"It's like committing suicide being in the Congress with Rahul Gandhi at the helm,” Muraleedharan said.

The minister said this soon after receiving Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of four-time former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran who joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday evening, at the airport here.

“More and more people like Padmaja are saying that our country can be safe and sound only under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, which has become an accepted fact now,” Muraleedharan said.