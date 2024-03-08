Global Gene Synthesis Market Size, Share, And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Gene synthesis is a synthetic biology technique used in the laboratory to create artificial genes. In contrast to molecular cloning and polymerase chain reaction, this method uses solid-phase DNA synthesis (PCR). Gene synthesis is utilized for molecular cloning, the production of fusion proteins, and attaining sufficient protein expression levels. Compared to conventional molecular cloning techniques, the gene synthesis service provides unparalleled customization from top to bottom while saving time and money. Gene synthesis is the chemical in vitro synthesis of double-stranded DNA molecules. It is a biotechnology tool that has a significant impact on synthetic biology.

Market Dynamics

Growing Adoption of Gene Therapy Techniques in Molecular Biology and Latest Developments in the Gene Synthesis Process Drives the Global Market

In molecular biology and gene therapy, the development and application of numerous cutting-edge gene-editing techniques for editing represent a significant advancement. Consequently, significant progress has been made in developing gene therapy for use in molecular biology. Recent technological advancements have produced well-designed goods and services, such as molecular separation, gene synthesis on microchips, and protein purification, which have contributed to the expansion of life science research. Gene synthesis has been acknowledged as an efficient and cost-effective alternative to conventional cloning and mutagenesis techniques. These dependable and efficient solutions in developed nations drive federal funding for various academic research projects and the market.

Growing Population with Genetic and Chronic Disorders Creates Tremendous Opportunities

One of the factors that will positively impact the gene synthesis market is the rising public demand for targeted and personalized medicine. In addition, increasing government, private, and public investment in synthetic biology is anticipated to speed up the global gene synthesis market and create lucrative business opportunities for key players in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest global gene synthesis market shareholder due to significant players and government initiatives in training and implementing synthetic biology programs. The increasing use of gene editing and synthesis-related techniques by drug and diagnostic developers in the United States fosters regional market expansion. Additionally, regulatory approval and commercialization of synthetic gene products in the region have contributed to the expansion of the market.

Key Highlights

The global gene synthesis market was valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 7.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.14% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on the method, the market is divided into solid-phase, chip-based, and PCR-based enzyme synthesis. The solid-phase segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the highest adoption rate over the past few years.

Based on service, the market is categorized into antibody DNA synthesis, viral DNA synthesis, and others. The antibody DNA synthesis segment is the most dominant due to the large number of market participants providing services for antibody DNA synthesis.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into gene and cell therapy development, vaccine development, disease diagnosis, and others. The development of gene and cell therapies accounted for the largest revenue share

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes, and contract research organizations. The academic and governmental research institutes segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

North America is the largest global gene synthesis market shareholder due to significant players and government initiatives in training and implementing synthetic biology programs.

Competitive Analysis

The global gene synthesis market's major key players are:



GenScript

Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ)

Boster Biological Technology

Twist Bioscience

ProteoGenix

Biomatik

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.



Market News



June 2022- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Ildong Pharmaceutical announced an agreement under which Ildong will license a suite of Twist VHH antibody libraries to use to discover and develop antibodies for applications in immuno-oncology.

July 2022- Twist Bioscience Opened New Twist Boston Location to Expand Antibody Discovery Capacity. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, announced the opening of its new Twist Boston location in Quincy, Massachusetts.



Global Gene Synthesis Market: Segmentation

By Method





Solid-phase Synthesis

Chip-based Synthesis

PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis





By Service





Antibody DNA Synthesis

Viral DNA Synthesis

Others





By Application





Gene and Cell Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Disease Diagnosis

Others





By End-User





Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations





By Regions





North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA









