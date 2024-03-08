Woman Injured, Houses Damaged As Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region at night, injuring an elderly woman.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, Bilozerka came under a massive attack by Russian troops. The shelling damaged fifteen residential buildings, as well as three administrative buildings and an educational institution," the post reads.

According to the RMA, an 81-year-old resident was injured and taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral trauma, as well as head injuries.

Doctors assessed the victim's condition as moderate.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kherson region reported that residential buildings were damaged and fires broke out in two outbuildings as a result of an attack on the Bilozerska territorial community. The fires were quickly extinguished.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders wounded five people in the Kherson region over the past day.

Photo: SES