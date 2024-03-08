President: EU Parliament And PACE Have Become Platforms That Promote Islamophobia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Unfortunately, certain Western institutions that also portray themselves as democratic are engaging in anti-Islamic activities,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, Azernews reports.

“Today, the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe have become platforms that promote Islamophobia and pursue policies based on this ideology.

The present negative trend is also evident in the operations of some global media entities,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.