               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Volume Of Tea Exports From Turkiye Increases


3/8/2024 12:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Azernews reports

The volume of tea exports from Turkiye in January-February of this year increased by 85 percent compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 6 million 63 thousand 44 dollars, Azernews reports, citing the deputy head of the Board of the Association of Exporters of the Eastern Black Sea Region of Turkiye Shaban Turgut.

He said that Turkish tea is successfully sold in 85 countries around the world.

He also noted that in January-February of this year, 1,347 tons of tea were sold abroad for a total of 6 million 63 thousand 44 dollars. In comparison with the same period last year, when the revenue from the sale of 661 tons of tea amounted to 3 million 274 thousand 872 dollars, tea exports from Turkiye increased by 104 percent in physical terms and by 85 percent in monetary terms.

Belgium, the USA and the UK are among the TOP 3 importers of Turkish tea. During the period under review, Belgium purchased tea in the amount of $2,825,932, the United States - for $637,645 and the United Kingdom - for $501,389.

Turgut also noted that Turkish tea is in demand in the markets of Mauritania, Japan, Liberia, Croatia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Syria, Chile, Egypt, Hong Kong, Singapore, Burundi, Gambia, Venezuela, Cuba, Djibouti, Brazil, Dubai, Angola and Cambodia.

MENAFN08032024000195011045ID1107951429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search