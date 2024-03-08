Volume Of Tea Exports From Turkiye Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Azernews reports

The volume of tea exports from Turkiye in January-February of this year increased by 85 percent compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 6 million 63 thousand 44 dollars, Azernews reports, citing the deputy head of the Board of the Association of Exporters of the Eastern Black Sea Region of Turkiye Shaban Turgut.

He said that Turkish tea is successfully sold in 85 countries around the world.

He also noted that in January-February of this year, 1,347 tons of tea were sold abroad for a total of 6 million 63 thousand 44 dollars. In comparison with the same period last year, when the revenue from the sale of 661 tons of tea amounted to 3 million 274 thousand 872 dollars, tea exports from Turkiye increased by 104 percent in physical terms and by 85 percent in monetary terms.

Belgium, the USA and the UK are among the TOP 3 importers of Turkish tea. During the period under review, Belgium purchased tea in the amount of $2,825,932, the United States - for $637,645 and the United Kingdom - for $501,389.

Turgut also noted that Turkish tea is in demand in the markets of Mauritania, Japan, Liberia, Croatia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Syria, Chile, Egypt, Hong Kong, Singapore, Burundi, Gambia, Venezuela, Cuba, Djibouti, Brazil, Dubai, Angola and Cambodia.