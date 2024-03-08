Volume Of Tea Exports From Turkiye Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Azernews reports
The volume of tea exports from Turkiye in January-February of
this year increased by 85 percent compared to the same period in
2023, reaching 6 million 63 thousand 44 dollars, Azernews reports, citing the deputy head of the
Board of the Association of Exporters of the Eastern Black Sea
Region of Turkiye Shaban Turgut.
He said that Turkish tea is successfully sold in 85 countries
around the world.
He also noted that in January-February of this year, 1,347 tons
of tea were sold abroad for a total of 6 million 63 thousand 44
dollars. In comparison with the same period last year, when the
revenue from the sale of 661 tons of tea amounted to 3 million 274
thousand 872 dollars, tea exports from Turkiye increased by 104
percent in physical terms and by 85 percent in monetary terms.
Belgium, the USA and the UK are among the TOP 3 importers of
Turkish tea. During the period under review, Belgium purchased tea
in the amount of $2,825,932, the United States - for $637,645 and
the United Kingdom - for $501,389.
Turgut also noted that Turkish tea is in demand in the markets
of Mauritania, Japan, Liberia, Croatia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Syria,
Chile, Egypt, Hong Kong, Singapore, Burundi, Gambia, Venezuela,
Cuba, Djibouti, Brazil, Dubai, Angola and Cambodia.
