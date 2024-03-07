Geetanjali, Himani And Vidisha Emphasise On Importance Of Women's Economic Empowerment

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Ahead of the International Women's Day, female protagonists Geetanjali Mishra, Himani Shivpuri and Vidisha Srivastava have shared their views on the well-being of the women, and how it is essential for a prosperous economy and a healthy planet.

Geetanjali, essaying Rajesh in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', said: "I firmly believe in creating a society where women are given equal responsibilities and opportunities as men. Society often perceives women as weak, but I assure you that they are among the most powerful creations of God."

"A woman aware of her potential can shake the world with strength and fearlessness. My mother is a prime example for me. After my father's death, she became a single mother, but she handled her responsibilities with such resilience that I never sensed any inadequacy. Her unwavering support has fortified me," she shared.

Vidisha, who is seen as Anita Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', said: "The world is undergoing a significant transformation in accepting women's various roles. Women are now viewed as breadwinners, professionals and independent thinkers, and have proven themselves as equals in every aspect."

She added: "On this Women's Day, I would like to acknowledge all the 'Superwomen' who have made progress despite their adversities."

Senior actress Himani portrays Katori Amma in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

She said: "Over the years, we have seen significant progress in improving the representation of women in politics, increasing economic opportunities, and advancing healthcare worldwide. However, it is disheartening to acknowledge that women still face unfair treatment in various regions, which demands urgent attention. We cannot achieve success when half of our population is not given equal opportunities."

"Therefore, we must work together and invest in ourselves to catalyse the advancement of womanhood. On this International Women's Day, let us all strive for a world where womanhood is recognised and celebrated," Himani added.

The show airs on &TV.