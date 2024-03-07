SSC Highlights Women's Empowerment, Economic Contributions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 7 (Petra) - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) disclosed that the count of active insured women has surged to approximately 435,664, encompassing 31,812 voluntary contributors.Additionally, the number of women beneficiaries receiving pension salaries stands at 52,098, with 125,099 heirs entitled to a share of various types of pensions.In a statement released on Thursday, in commemoration of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8, the SSC underscored its commitment to providing substantial support and attention to women, ensuring the continuity of their work, and fostering their participation in economic activities. This commitment is manifested through the provision of a conducive and woman-friendly work environment and safeguarding their full labor rights, including access to social security to mitigate the risk of poverty and facilitate their contribution to the developmental process alongside men.The SSC lauded the substantial contributions and achievements of Jordanian women across diverse spheres, highlighting the pivotal role of social security in safeguarding and economically empowering female workers. It reiterated its call for female workers to inquire about their entitlement to social security upon entering the labor market, emphasizing inclusion under the social security umbrella based on real wages and total periods of work.Moreover, the SSC outlined the significant milestones achieved in maternity insurance, with 104,067 disbursements of maternity insurance allowance since its inception on September 1, 2011. Notably, 73,319 insured women have benefited cumulatively, with a total disbursement exceeding JD114.356 million.Amendments to the social security law have further bolstered social protection for women in the private sector, expanding conditions for entitlement to maternity leave allowance, thereby enhancing the welfare of working mothers, said the statement.Furthermore, the SSC highlighted the robust social protection framework underpinning maternity insurance, with 20,159 insured women currently benefiting from newborn care allowances. This includes 18,434 beneficiaries of home care allowances and 2,121 recipients of care allowances through nurseries, totaling more than JD3.170 million in costs.The Corporation reiterated its steadfast commitment to combating insurance evasion and promoting awareness of social protection among female workers across all economic sectors. By ensuring the continuity of their work and bolstering their economic participation, the SSC remains dedicated to advancing the welfare and empowerment of women in Jordan.