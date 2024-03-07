Kremlin claims ICC detention warrant for Russian commanders is unenforceable

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Kremlin has rejected an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for senior Russian military commanders, asserting that the warrant is null and void due to Moscow's non-recognition of the Hague-based tribunal. The ICC had accused Lieutenant-General Sergey Kobylash of the Long-Range Aviation fleet and Admiral Viktor Sokolov of Russia’s Black Sea fleet of committing "war crimes," specifically directing attacks at civilian objects and causing excessive harm to civilians.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters, highlighting that Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute, the foundation of the ICC, and therefore does not recognize the court's authority. He emphasized that this is not the first instance of the ICC targeting Russian officials, revealing that there are ongoing closed processes kept secret. The spokesperson's comments come as a response to the ICC's allegations that Kobylash and Sokolov were complicit in a barrage targeting the Ukrainian electric infrastructure over a several-month period.



This latest development adds to the strained relationship between Russia and the ICC. Last March, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of participating in the "unlawful" deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow promptly declared the decision null and void, contending that the evacuation of children from frontline regions was undertaken for safety reasons. Russia maintained its position that any children on Russian territory would be returned to their parents or legal guardians upon demand.



As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, the rejection of ICC authority by Russia raises questions about the effectiveness and reach of international legal mechanisms in addressing alleged war crimes. The ongoing disputes between Russia and the ICC underscore the complexities surrounding the enforcement of international justice and the challenges of holding powerful military figures accountable on the global stage.





