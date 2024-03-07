Watertanks Containing Large Haul Of Tobacco Seized At Hamad Port: Qatar Customs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Over 7,000 tonnes of banned tobacco were seized by the Qatar Customs on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The Customs Department at Hamad Port thwarted an attempt to smuggle prohibited tobacco hidden inside a shipment of water tanks.

This seizure was done following a coordination with the Anti-Smuggling and Harmful Practices Department Trade which were forewarned of such a smuggling attempt.

When the shipment arrived at the inspection area, the tanks were inspected using specialized devices, and through them, it found 7,150 tonnes of banned tobacco professionally hidden inside.

The General Authority of Customs urged all community members to participate in the national campaign (Kafih) aimed at combating crimes and customs violations.

It added that this can be done by providing information related to the smuggling of prohibited or restricted goods, and tampering with customs documents and invoices, among other violations, through the Customs official email or call 16500.