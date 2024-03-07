Rural E-Commerce Startup Rozana Secures $22.5M Funding To Expand Reach

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 7 (KNN) Rural e-commerce startup Rozana has announced a significant milestone, securing a USD 22.5 million funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), with Fireside Ventures and existing investors joining the investment.

The funding infusion will fuel Rozana's expansion efforts, particularly in bolstering its logistics and supply chain infrastructure to extend its reach into new districts, thus enabling rural communities to access essential products more easily, according to Ankur Dahiya, CEO and Co-founder of Rozana.

Dahiya emphasised the pivotal role this funding will play in enhancing the company's technology platform and scaling up its operations through increased hiring across various teams.

Kanwal Singh, Founder and Managing Partner of Fireside Ventures, voiced confidence in Rozana's business model, highlighting its strategic focus on offering a diverse range of products across rural markets and the unique expertise of its founders, positioning the company for substantial success.

Operating in 13 districts across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Rozana leverages a vast network of approximately 18,000 peer partners.

Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments, underscored the untapped potential in rural India and praised Rozana's team as ideal candidates to unlock this opportunity.

Established in 2021 by Ankur Dahiya, Adwait Vikram Singh, Mukesh Christopher, and Prithvi Pal Singh, Rozana specialises in providing an e-commerce platform and logistics network tailored specifically to meet the needs of rural communities in India.

