iPhone sales fall in China amid stiff competition from local tech giants

(MENAFN) Analysts from Counterpoint Research have reported a substantial 24 percent decline in iPhone sales in China, the primary market for Apple, during the initial six weeks of this year. The downturn is attributed to mounting pressure from fierce competition posed by local tech companies such as Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.



Among these competitors, Huawei stands out as a formidable force with its latest offering, the Mate 60 phone. Oppo experienced a significant year-on-year decline in smartphone shipments, plummeting by 29 percent, while Vivo and Xiaomi also recorded notable drops of 15 percent and 7 percent, respectively, according to data from Counterpoint Research.



In contrast to the struggles faced by Apple and its rivals, Huawei and its subsidiary brand, Honor, emerged as the top performers in the Chinese smartphone market during the same period. Shipments of Huawei phones surged by an impressive 64 percent, while Honor saw a modest 2 percent increase.



The data underscores the intensifying competition within China's smartphone landscape, with domestic players increasingly challenging the dominance of international brands like Apple. As Huawei continues to bolster its product lineup and strengthen its market presence, the pressure on Apple and other global smartphone manufacturers in China is expected to persist.

