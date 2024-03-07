Instituto Gato Dumas And Ecole Ducasse Announce Their Collaboration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 6th March 2024: Ecole Ducasse is proud to announce its collaboration with the emblematic Instituto Gato Dumas, a pillar of gastronomic education in Latin America. This alliance represents a major step in the expansion of Ecole Ducasse, providing an opening to Latin America and marking the union of two great institutions.



Founded in 1998 by visionaries Carlos Alberto "Gato" Dumas and Guillermo Calabrese, the Instituto Gato Dumas has established itself as a leading institution in culinary education. With a strong presence in Argentina and extensions in Uruguay and Colombia, the institute has trained numerous professionals who have distinguished themselves both nationally and internationally. Its commitment to academic excellence and its innovative approach to teaching make Gato Dumas the ideal partner for Ecole Ducasse in its quest for excellence.



This collaboration will begin with an exclusive Masterclass given by Luc Debove - director of the ENSP, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and world ice cream champion - on the Gato Dumas campus in Buenos Aires in April 2024. But above all, this partnership inaugurates the creation of two new exclusive 4-week intensive diplomas: "The Art of French Pastry", taught at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP), and "The Best of Alain Ducasse", offered on the Paris campus. These unique courses, taught entirely in English, are designed to forge the pastry chefs and cooks of tomorrow, offering them a deep immersion in the unique philosophy of Chef Alain Ducasse as well as in the techniques and innovations that define world-renowned French gastronomy.



Thanks to these two new diplomas, Instituto Gato Dumas students will benefit from an exceptional opportunity to come to France and join one of Ecole Ducasse's two campuses, thus immersing themselves in French culinary culture and enriching their educational and professional careers. At the same time, this collaboration provides Ecole Ducasse with an ideal platform to reach and inspire a new generation of culinary talent in Latin America.



The two courses developed through this collaboration are the result of meticulous work and a shared passion for high-quality education. They have been designed to meet the needs of a constantly evolving market, combining traditional expertise with cutting-edge techniques. Participants will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and will be guided by renowned chefs and trainers, guaranteeing a high-quality educational experience.



Ecole Ducasse and the Instituto Gato Dumas invite all gastronomy enthusiasts, aspiring professionals and established chefs alike, to discover these new programs and seize the opportunity to be part of this international culinary adventure.



About Ecole Ducasse



Ecole Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.



Ecole Ducasse runs three schools in France - Paris Studio, Paris Campus and Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie as well as international schools and studios in the Philippines, India, Thailand and UAE.



All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy, the broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two-, four-or six-month programs for career changers, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor's degree in culinary and pastry arts.



Ecole Ducasse is part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education. In October 2023, Ecole Ducasse was awarded the title of World's Best Culinary Education Institution.





About Instituto Gato Dumas



Founded in 1998, Instituto Gato Dumas is recognised for its excellence in training hospitality industry professionals, with a presence in Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia. Its mission is to provide the industry with a professional, high-quality education and competitive training, in line with the highest international standards.

