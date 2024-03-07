SCCI organises brainstorming sessions to boost Sharjah’s exports and stimulate private sector development

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, March 6, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has hosted a series of brainstorming sessions to discuss best practices for raising the volume of businesses exports, developing their performance, and identifying their needs.

Attended by a number of entrepreneurs from leading industrial firms and diverse sectors, alongside heads of sectoral business groups, the two-day event was organized by the SCCI’s Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC) in collaboration with sectoral business groups operating under the umbrella of the chamber.

Held at Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba City, the gathering was attended by HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector in SCCI, as well as Ali Al Jari, Director of SEDC, and Amjad Awad Al Karim, Head of SCCI's Sectoral Business Groups Section.

The brainstorming event explored ways of facilitating private sector operations, ensuring their positive impact on the emirate's economic growth, and fostering robust communication between the Sharjah Chamber and its affiliated members.

During the sessions, Emirates Development Bank (EDB) showcased its banking services and credit facilities as part of its continuous efforts to foster its partnership with the private sector, thereby paving the way for new business ventures.

HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi emphasized that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to advancing the business industry and bolstering its role in fostering integration for sustainable economic development.

He noted that the SCCI’s brainstorming sessions, which brought together experts and stakeholders from the chamber's affiliates and staff members, discussed strategies aimed at promoting Sharjah's export share following global best practices in the business community.

He added that the chamber will spare no effort to bolster the business sector and bolster positive practices to ensure sustained economic growth.

Al Awadi pointed out that the diverse representation of various sectors and business groups during the brainstorming sessions allowed participants to understand the impact of each sector and explore new opportunities that offer great potential for further growth and expansion in export sectors.

Additionally, he emphasized that such gatherings facilitate the exchange of ideas regarding inter-sectoral cooperation, thereby enhancing the overarching business environment.

Moderated and supervised by expert Bashar Safadi, the brainstorming sessions featured panel discussions about various ideas for enhancing performance. Participants delved into reviewing global success stories and drawing from previous experiences of companies. Additionally, the sessions addressed the identification of promising markets and the factors driving their selection.

Moreover, the discussions highlighted the priority of developing and training human resources to achieve leadership and competitiveness in the export sector. The sessions also touched on human capital’s role in bolstering trade exchanges between Sharjah and global markets and supporting the diversification of Sharjah’s economy.

Furthermore, the sessions focused on fostering cooperation and partnership relations between SCCI and Chambers of Commerce, as well as regional and international bodies and institutions. This coordination, in turn, serves the business community in the emirate of Sharjah, reinforcing its stature as a principal hub for numerous international economic events and activities.

The sessions concluded by outlining key takeaways, comprising an intensive analysis and synthesis of the participants' most innovative ideas discussed across all session themes. These insights, encapsulated in proposals, solutions, and initiatives, are set to be transformed into actionable steps within the Chamber's operational strategy to drive the business environment to new heights and enhance the export capacity of Sharjah.





