Randeep Hooda Talks About 'Manipur Tension' And 'No Internet' During His Marriage To Lin Laishram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Randeep Hooda, preparing for his upcoming release, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar,' was in Delhi to reveal the film's trailer. He plays the independence warrior in this biography, which is his directorial debut and his first film to be released after his November wedding to actor Lin Laishram.

While discussing many of his firsts, such as his directorial debut with the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' and landing the Hollywood film 'Extraction' starring Chris Hemsworth, the actor also spoke exclusively to IndiaToday about marrying his beloved wife in Manipur amidst state tensions.

Also Read:

Oscars 2024: Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and more to join as presenters

When asked about being married in a traditional Manipuri rite, Randeep replied, "My notion of travelling to Manipur and marrying traditionally was that you normally go to the bride's home to get married. And I wanted to show Lin and her culture the respect that they deserved. So that was the concept behind it. It was a stressful moment in Manipur, and just a handful of us travelled there. And neither I nor my family expected something like that. There was no internet, and we were like, "Hey, wow!" "How come our photos are everywhere?" So my team started uploading them and all that. But we were stunned by the reception we received."

He went on to talk about the Meiti-style wedding and Lin's clothing. "I was surprised to see my her in that outfit at the moment because I had never seen it before. And I was advised to sit extremely still because I would be gone that evening. And you have a groom handler with you. And he said, 'If you relocate, you will not make a good Meiti groom.' I said, okay. The Jat in me said, 'I'll be such a fine Meiti groom.' So I'd set an example, which I did. You cannot fidget, move, or do anything like that. Even if you have to scratch, tell him, 'Hey, scratch my nose.' You cannot move. So I did it. And when she came, they made your mother sit in front of you outside the mandap. The mother sits in front of you, but there is no fire. There is simply 'tulsi'."

He added, "My mother was gazing at me and sobbing. I'm not sure if she was sobbing out of excitement or despair. And then everyone looks at the bride as she enters, and I can't see. And you are unable to. And I am sitting like this. Then she comes this way, and I say, 'I can't wait to see.' It was very stunning. In fact, my wife's brother, Manikanta Lashram, stated on the microphone that only Jats could have arrived and married in Manipur at this period of war. And that was really excellent. In addition, I had a school senior in the Assam Rifles who was assisting us, which we were comfortable with. We then hosted two receptions: one in Mumbai and one in Delhi. Then we had a small rest in Kerala. So, we really covered the entire country."

Also Read:

In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Ahan Shetty and others attend Gucci's event

He said, "I would like to encourage more and more people to, if they so desire, follow traditions and learn about what our forefathers did. The majority of these are scientific in nature. "They are scientific things."

Few people realise that Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have known each other for a long time. It was generally on and off, but it wasn't until the lockdown that they began living together.

Randeep also discussed his first interaction with Lin Laishram. He explained, "I was performing a play. She was there. She came in as - many people used to come in and assist us out, including passionate students. So she is also an actor. She has been in several films, and I believe she is an excellent performer. She gets less roles just due of her appearance. So that's where we first met, and it wasn't a spark or love at first sight. Our friendship is deeper than that."