King Commends Development Witnessed By Irbid Over Past Years

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday praised the development Irbid has witnessed over the past years, as evidenced by major water, energy and infrastructure projects, as well as the enhancement of education and health services.

Speaking at a meeting with local community leaders and figures in the governorate held at the King Abdullah II Park, His Majesty said Irbid has witnessed a remarkable expansion, and its population has significantly increased, according to a Royal Court statement.

At the meeting, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania, the King said that witnessing Jordanians' achievements and meeting with them makes him more optimistic.

His Majesty said Jordan's strength lies in in its sons and daughters who have had the spirit of achievement and faith in their potential instilled within them, stressing the importance of moving forward with this spirit, the statement said.

For his part, Irbid Governor Radwan Otoum said the governorate has witnessed over the past 25 years quantum leaps in development that covered economy, education, healthcare, and tourism, adding that the country is witnessing comprehensive modernisation across the political, economic and administrative tracks.

Also during his visit to Irbid, His Majesty inaugurated Ibder Comprehensive Secondary School in Bani Kinanah district, a Royal Initiatives project built on an area of 7,000 square metres with a capacity of up to 1,000 students.

The King also visited the Jordan Research and Training Reactor, which functions as an educational and training platform that also supports medical and industrial fields, the statement said.

His Majesty was briefed on the capabilities of the reactor, which is operated by Jordanians and abides by all nuclear safety measures, as it provides all the Kingdom's hospitals with basic radioisotopes used for cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as supporting the fields of medicine, biology, chemistry, forensic analysis, mining, agriculture, industry and scientific research.

Upon arrival at the King Abdullah II Park prior to the meeting, the King, accompanied by the Queen, was received by Ramtha Youth Folk Dance Group and the Mghaier Rahoub Band to Revive Jordanian Culture.

During the meeting, His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals and institutions in Irbid, in recognition of their contributions to serving Jordan, especially the local community in the governorate, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.

