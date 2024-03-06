Kingdom, Yemen Sign Executive Programme On Student Exchange, Research

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian and Yemeni governments on Wednesday signed an executive programme

to bolster academic and scientific cooperation in higher education and scientific research spanning from 2024 to 2026.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah and Yemeni Ambassador to Jordan Jalal Ibrahim signed the agreement, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The programme includes agreements between the two sides to facilitate student exchange at all academic levels as well as providing all necessary facilities for all students studying in both countries.

The programme also entails signing cooperation agreements between Yemeni and Jordanian universities, covering various aspects of academic and research cooperation aspects, as well as facilitating the faculty members' ability to spend their scientific leave periods in research universities in both countries, thereby promoting a culture of shared knowledge and expertise.