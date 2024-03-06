Iraqi Investment Chief Meets With Qatari Real Estate Company

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Dr. Haider Muhammad Makkiya, head of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) , has held a meeting with the regional director of Qatari real estate firm Ariane , Ahmed Magdy Al-Kararty.

Dr. Makkiya emphasized Iraq's commitment to fostering an attractive investment environment, highlighting strategic projects as crucial for revenue maximization and the enhancement of service to the citizens.

He noted ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties with various advanced nations, including Qatar, pointing out favorable prospects across tourism, housing, and industrial sectors.

Mr. Al-Kararty expressed appreciation for Dr. Makkiya's dedication to enhancing economic relations between Baghdad and Doha, affirming readiness to pursue both foreign and local investment opportunities across Iraq.

(Source: NIC)

