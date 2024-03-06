Arab Cmte. Discusses Somalia's Sovereignty

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 6 (KUNA) -- The Arab Ministerial Committee for Somalia held a meeting on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters. The meeting, headed by Somali Minister of State and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohamed Omar, discussed implementation of the League Council's decision on January 17 regarding supporting Somalia preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The committee includes Egypt, Bahrain, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, and Mauritania as members, in addition to the League's Secretary General Ahmad Abu al-Gheit. (end) mfm

