(MENAFN) In a significant declaration, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has proclaimed the conclusion of Western dominance, signaling the dawn of a new world order. Orban emphasized Hungary's commitment to charting its independent course, despite mounting pressure to align itself with larger geopolitical blocs. Known for his vocal criticism of Western policies in the Ukraine conflict, Orban has denounced sanctions on Russia as counterproductive and labeled weapons deliveries to Kiev as dangerous and escalatory.



Addressing an annual ambassadorial meeting on Tuesday, Orban asserted that there is a prevailing consensus acknowledging the conclusion of Western hegemony. He urged Hungarian diplomats to vigilantly monitor and analyze evolving global trends as the contours of a new world order take shape. Despite Hungary's membership in the European Union and NATO, Orban affirmed the nation's commitment to pursuing sovereign policies, highlighting the limitations posed by rigid geopolitical groupings.



Orban's remarks on Monday characterized the Ukraine conflict as a "proxy war," contending that the West has little chance of victory due to Ukraine's heavy reliance on foreign defense aid. He stressed the imperative need for peace negotiations, involving the United States in some capacity. Criticizing the European Union's failure to seize opportunities for a peace deal between Kiev and Moscow early in the conflict, Orban urged for a more proactive stance.



The Hungarian leader's statements underscore the shifting geopolitical landscape and the emergence of a multipolar world order. As nations reevaluate their strategic positions in this evolving paradigm, Hungary's commitment to an independent path raises questions about the implications for its relationships with Western allies. Orban's critiques of Western approaches to the Ukraine conflict also reflect broader debates on the effectiveness of sanctions and military support in resolving international disputes, prompting a reexamination of diplomatic strategies in the pursuit of peace.





