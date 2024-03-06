FBI claims Iranian spy on task to murder US representatives

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has pointed fingers at an Iranian intelligence operative, Majid Dastjani Farahani, for allegedly spearheading a mission to recruit individuals within the United States with the aim of assassinating current and former government officials. The FBI's Miami office, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), disclosed that Farahani is sought for questioning in connection with a plot to target United States officials on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security.



The 41-year-old Farahani is accused of engaging in "lethal targeting" specifically aimed at seeking revenge for the January 2020 assassination of Tehran's top general, Qassem Soleimani.



The FBI claims that he has been recruiting individuals to carry out operations in the United States, particularly focusing on senior officials from the administration of former President Donald Trump. Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed in a United States drone strike near Baghdad International Airport, with the United States alleging his involvement in attacks on diplomatic and military sites in Iraq and Syria.



The plot takes a chilling turn as the FBI asserts that Farahani's mission extends to targeting key figures such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and military commanders who played a role in Soleimani's assassination. Iranian officials have openly expressed their desire to avenge Soleimani's death, with IRGC air force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh stating last year, "God willing, we are looking to kill Trump [and] Pompeo."



This alarming revelation raises concerns about the potential threat posed by Iranian intelligence within the borders of the United States and the ongoing repercussions of geopolitical events on the safety of United States officials. The FBI's pursuit of Farahani underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for heightened security measures to protect those individuals targeted in this alleged revenge plot. The intricate web of international espionage and retaliation comes at a time when tensions between the two nations continue to simmer, demanding a delicate diplomatic approach to address the potential security risks emanating from these allegations.



MENAFN06032024000045015687ID1107942489